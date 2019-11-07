Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.64

Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 3528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $624.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $71.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bancorp Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Bancorp news, EVP Ron J. Wechsler sold 22,461 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $252,686.25. Also, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bancorp by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Bancorp by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bancorp by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

