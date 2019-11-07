Bank of America Upgrades Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) to Buy

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VST. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on Vistra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Vistra Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

NYSE VST opened at $25.75 on Thursday. Vistra Energy has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,287.50, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vistra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vistra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Vistra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Vistra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

