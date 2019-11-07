Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG) rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.61 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.53 ($0.06), approximately 364,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 695,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.51 ($0.06).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 million and a P/E ratio of 10.61.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

In related news, insider Evelyn Bourke bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34) per share, for a total transaction of £21,248 ($27,764.28).

About Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG)

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial and leverage finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.