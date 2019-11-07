Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives C$106.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$105.64.

BMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. CSFB raised Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$116.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$115.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th.

In related news, Director Philip Orsino bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$91.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$917,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,877,500.

BMO stock traded up C$0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching C$100.52. 2,226,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,702. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$97.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$98.56. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$86.25 and a twelve month high of C$106.51. The firm has a market cap of $63.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.63.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.49 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

