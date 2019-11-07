Bank of Queensland (ASX:BOQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.66

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$8.66 ($6.14) and last traded at A$8.68 ($6.16), with a volume of 6231524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$8.79 ($6.23).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51.

The company also recently disclosed a final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. Bank of Queensland’s payout ratio is 97.98%.

In other Bank of Queensland news, insider Bruce Carter 14,909 shares of Bank of Queensland stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd.

About Bank of Queensland (ASX:BOQ)

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers personal banking services, such as everyday banking services; savings and investments accounts, and term deposits; credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; car, home and contents, landlord, travel, life, and commercial insurance, as well as credit protection insurance; investment services comprising online share trading services; self-managed superannuation funds; and currency exchange, travel money, private banking, and account and card switching services.

