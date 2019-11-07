Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BWFG. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

BWFG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.97. 25 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average is $28.07. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $31.89.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, EVP Laura Waitz sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $48,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Lampert sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $58,162.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,268.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 958.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 30,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

