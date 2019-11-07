Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) CEO Patrick Dempsey Sells 57,389 Shares

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) CEO Patrick Dempsey sold 57,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $3,516,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE B traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.47. The stock had a trading volume of 13,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,274. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.39 and a fifty-two week high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.46. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on Barnes Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 493,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 322.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 46,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,045,000 after buying an additional 114,410 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 228,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 118,657 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.