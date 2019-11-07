Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Announces Earnings Results

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.94, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 39.94%.

NASDAQ:BBSI traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.08. 3,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $660.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.93. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $95.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.52.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBSI shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

In other news, Director James B. Hicks sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $185,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,279.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,376 shares of company stock worth $467,317. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

