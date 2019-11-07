Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Trading 0.8% Higher

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.64 and last traded at $94.50, 1,953 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 26,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.94. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,279.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Hicks sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $185,395.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,376 shares of company stock valued at $467,317 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 304.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

