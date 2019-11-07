Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 154,998 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,998 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 1.1% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $43,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.57.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $2,055,612.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 35,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $5,684,829.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,181,056.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,180 shares of company stock valued at $57,725,646 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $177.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.75 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

