Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 21.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 562,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,480 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.0% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $77,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% in the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $134.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.03 and a 52 week high of $140.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

