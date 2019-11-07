Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $24.92 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $24,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 17,346.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Diageo by 24.5% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,099,000 after acquiring an additional 231,125 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Diageo by 530.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after acquiring an additional 84,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Diageo by 62.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 163,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,187,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $160.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $137.24 and a 12-month high of $176.22.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

