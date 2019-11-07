Bartlett & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $33,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 16,153.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,848,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,445,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,512,000 after purchasing an additional 607,026 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,807,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,477,000 after purchasing an additional 351,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Tower by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,061,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,562,000 after purchasing an additional 331,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $1,003,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $1,342,163.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,321.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,524 shares of company stock valued at $31,519,347 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp set a $242.00 price objective on American Tower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.79.

Shares of AMT opened at $207.98 on Thursday. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $150.66 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The company has a market capitalization of $95.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.56%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

