Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 23.60 ($0.31).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday.

Get Base Resources alerts:

BSE stock traded down GBX 2.35 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 10.75 ($0.14). 103,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,568. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.58. Base Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 17.84 ($0.23). The firm has a market cap of $128.88 million and a PE ratio of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Base Resources Company Profile

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.