Baskerville Capital (LON:BASK) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Baskerville Capital PLC (LON:BASK) fell 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), 40,000 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.76.

Baskerville Capital Company Profile (LON:BASK)

Baskerville Capital PLC does not have significant operations. It intends to invest in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

