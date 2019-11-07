Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BMW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. HSBC set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €73.67 ($85.66).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock traded up €0.94 ($1.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €74.45 ($86.57). 2,362,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a twelve month high of €78.30 ($91.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of €66.45 and a 200-day moving average of €66.06.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

See Also: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.