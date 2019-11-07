BB&T Corp Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,294 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 7,527 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 385.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,408 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 13,029 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $43,233,000 after buying an additional 89,798 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 49,635 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.97.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $133.57 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $114.79 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.76. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $788,626.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,439.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,034.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

