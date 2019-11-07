BB&T Corp Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BB&T Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,370 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,462,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 357,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $94,409,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,654 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total transaction of $1,781,206.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,115 shares of company stock valued at $8,407,148. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $301.57 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $189.51 and a 52-week high of $307.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

