BB&T Corp Decreases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

BB&T Corp lessened its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 257.4% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vining Sparks raised Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.16.

C stock opened at $74.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $166.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $75.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

