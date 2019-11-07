BB&T Corp Has $3.35 Million Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)

BB&T Corp grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 643,484 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,798 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.6% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 12,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 51.7% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 68,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,295 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.2% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Shares of BBVA opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $6.44.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.