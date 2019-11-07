BB&T Corp Sells 4,217 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

BB&T Corp reduced its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181,392 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,640,311 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $386,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,312,614 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $135,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504,606 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,299,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $165,237,000 after purchasing an additional 46,120 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,464,665 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $105,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,631,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,673,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. BidaskClub cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Vodafone Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

VOD stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.