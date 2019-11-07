BB&T Corp Sells 580 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

BB&T Corp reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 134.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWK. KeyCorp raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.47.

In other news, insider John H. Wyatt sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $2,797,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,607,534.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $554,128.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,024.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $159.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.98. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.54 and a 52-week high of $160.71.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

