BB&T Securities LLC Buys 625 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,177 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 11,085 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,852 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $79.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.06 and its 200 day moving average is $90.34. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1 year low of $64.54 and a 1 year high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $13.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BUD. Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $106.00 price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.52.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

