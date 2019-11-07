BB&T Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

BB&T Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 26,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

NYSE:HIG opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.62. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

In related news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $553,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,442.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $481,187.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,269.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,479,360. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.