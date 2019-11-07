BB&T Securities LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 55.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 34.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.2% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

Shares of LAMR opened at $82.78 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $84.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $279,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,580 shares in the company, valued at $445,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

