BB&T Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. FMR LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $263,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $147.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.60 and a 200 day moving average of $140.26. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.88. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $151.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

