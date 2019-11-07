BB&T Securities LLC Sells 3,292 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

BB&T Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the third quarter worth $453,323,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the second quarter worth $176,928,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 60,704.8% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,702,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,734 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.1% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,119,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,930,000 after acquiring an additional 640,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 9,314.9% during the second quarter. Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. now owns 552,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,330,000 after acquiring an additional 546,320 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.87.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock opened at $120.97 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $123.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

