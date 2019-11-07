Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $28,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.55.

BDX stock opened at $250.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $264.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.72. The stock has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $3,002,702.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,937,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 9,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $2,506,984.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,417.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,174 shares of company stock worth $8,354,013. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.