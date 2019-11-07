Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Shares Up 0.2%

Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC (LON:BKS)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 82.70 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 82.70 ($1.08), 16,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 54,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.08).

The firm has a market cap of $41.71 million and a P/E ratio of 39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 85.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 88.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a GBX 0.15 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.19%.

About Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS)

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

