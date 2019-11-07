Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Invests $202,000 in SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SB One Bancorp alerts:

In other SB One Bancorp news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $44,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,499.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $160,140. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

SB One Bancorp stock opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. SB One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SB One Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. SB One Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised SB One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX).

Receive News & Ratings for SB One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.