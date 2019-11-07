Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Invests $613,000 in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the second quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 39.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the second quarter worth $102,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIME stock opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Mimecast Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.11.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $247,102.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $1,474,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,951,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,223,646.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,572 shares of company stock worth $14,335,574 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $58.00 price target on shares of Mimecast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

