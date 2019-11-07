Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,700 Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 120,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 39.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sound Financial Bancorp news, Director Debra Jones sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $76,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SFBC opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. Sound Financial Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $93.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.

Sound Financial Bancorp Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts.

