Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 29,300 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 28.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 648,159,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,805,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483,976 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,565,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,838,441,000 after purchasing an additional 76,193,032 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 112,158,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,177,663,000 after acquiring an additional 364,061 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,577,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,069,000 after acquiring an additional 498,587 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.41.

Shares of GE stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Horton bought 55,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $498,336.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,336.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

