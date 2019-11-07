Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $944,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38.

Belmont Resources Company Profile (CVE:BEA)

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for uranium and lithium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Kibby Basin property covering 6,820 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; 50% interests in the Crackingstone River property with 1 mineral claim covering 12,841 ha located in northern Saskatchewan; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mid Corner/Johnson Croft property with 31 mineral claims encompassing 7 Sq.

