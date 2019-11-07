Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.1% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 41,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.4% during the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,960,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.4% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $193.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $150.37 and a one year high of $214.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $227.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.76.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

