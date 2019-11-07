Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.10 Million Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 2.1% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 154.5% in the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total transaction of $387,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,680.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,108. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $216.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $219.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.