Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14,860.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,395,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,069,000 after buying an additional 9,332,319 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,698,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,156,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960,047 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY stock opened at $56.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $58.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

