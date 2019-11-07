Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus raised their price target on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

NVS opened at $87.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $72.19 and a 12 month high of $95.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 24.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.