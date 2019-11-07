Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 467 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Hershey accounts for 1.6% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 172.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $140.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.06. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $100.80 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.65%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.57.

In other Hershey news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 17,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,736,811.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,878,503.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $582,617.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,985,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,372. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.