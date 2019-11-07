Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 360.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,707 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $652,536,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 38,923.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,341,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,784 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $233,473,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 783,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,699,000 after purchasing an additional 278,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $379.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.17. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $399.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.77.

In related news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

