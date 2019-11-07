Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €42.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SHL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.30 ($37.56) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.85 ($45.18).

SHL stock opened at €43.20 ($50.23) on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a 1-year high of €43.48 ($50.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.56.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

