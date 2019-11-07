Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 330 ($4.31).

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Monday.

Shares of LON:TM17 traded down GBX 9.70 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 297.80 ($3.89). The stock had a trading volume of 204,299 shares. The company has a market cap of $390.98 million and a PE ratio of 23.45. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 338 ($4.42). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 319.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 281.40.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

