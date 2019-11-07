Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Invests $227,000 in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies by 13.7% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the third quarter valued at $279,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in United Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in United Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 12,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTX opened at $148.31 on Thursday. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $100.48 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $127.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.51.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.69.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total value of $567,012.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,929.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $112,259.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $270,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,336 shares of company stock worth $26,287,297. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

