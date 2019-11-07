Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,454 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,788,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,121 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 47.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,433,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $664,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,682 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4,982.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,097,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,269,000. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UPS stock opened at $121.95 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $89.89 and a one year high of $123.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.99.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

