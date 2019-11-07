Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Buys 25 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 16,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,054,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 69.6% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,245.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,406.25.

GOOGL opened at $1,291.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,238.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1,180.63. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $977.66 and a 52-week high of $1,299.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

