Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 483,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,309,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.8% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,615,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,640,000 after buying an additional 144,372 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 160,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,397,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

In related news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at $10,692,203.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $58.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average of $53.56. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

