Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 352 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.2% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 202,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,146 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $191.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $552.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.30 and its 200-day moving average is $187.15. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.33.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.12, for a total value of $2,258,600.04. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 48,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,356.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,814,464 shares of company stock worth $892,283,157. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

