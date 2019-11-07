Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 92 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,143,000 after buying an additional 740,059 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,001,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,282,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,866,878,000 after purchasing an additional 573,923 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,437,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,149,000 after purchasing an additional 550,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 20,386.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 435,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,594,000 after purchasing an additional 433,814 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy stock opened at $227.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $115.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $164.78 and a fifty-two week high of $239.89.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.67.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $370,112.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,576 shares of company stock worth $21,514,886. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.