Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Best of the Best (LON:BOTB)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by stock analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON BOTB traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 300 ($3.92). 1,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 281.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 285.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 million and a PE ratio of 7.79. Best of the Best has a 52-week low of GBX 208 ($2.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 360 ($4.70).

About Best of the Best

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

