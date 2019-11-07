Beth Ann Costello Sells 5,000 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Stock

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,668,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HIG opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $61.23.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.